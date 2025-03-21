Watch Now
Hoof it! Goat tries to outrun Akron police during highway pursuit

On March 14, Akron police were involved in a high-speed chase, but not with someone, or should we say some animal, you would expect.
Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a goat running on State Route 8 near Tallmadge Road.

After several minutes of chasing the goat, officers wrangled it and put it in a cruiser.

Police said the goat, which they affectionately named "Fugitive," had no tags, chips or markings to indicate where it belonged.

Officers called a rescue group, which picked it up and took it to a local farm, where she could plan her next escape attempt.

