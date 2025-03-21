Hoof it! Goat tries to outrun Akron police during highway pursuit

On March 14, Akron police were involved in a pursuit, but not with someone or something you would expect.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a goat running on State Route 8 near Tallmadge Road.

After several minutes of chasing the goat, officers wrangled it and put it in a cruiser.

Police said the goat, which they affectionately named "Fugitive," had no tags, chips or markings to indicate where it belonged.

Officers called a rescue group, which picked it up and took it to a local farm, where she could plan her next escape attempt.