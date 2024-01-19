House fire in Canton caused by incense discarded in trash pile on porch

A home in Canton was left uninhabitable after a house fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Canton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of 7th Street Northwest shortly after 12 p.m. They arrived to find a woman and her three children forced from the home.

The fire began on the front porch and extended to the inside of the house. The fire started to burn the siding of the home next door. Crews were able to extinguish both.

The cause of the fire was determined to be incense discarded in a pile of trash on the front porch, officials said.

The Red Cross arrived at the scene to assist the family. There were no injuries.