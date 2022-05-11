How to ride the METRO for free in Akron this summer

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, METRO in Akron is offering fare-free weekends.

Every Saturday and Sunday in June, July and August, riders will be able to ride METRO for free.

“The past two years have been challenging for many people,” said Director of PR & Marketing Molly Becker. “The suspension of weekend fares allows METRO to give back to its core riders and encourages people to enjoy the many events taking place across Summit County this summer.”

Free rides include pre-scheduled ADA Paratransit trips.

If you purchase a ticket or pass beforehand, you will not be refunded.

For more information on their schedule, click here.