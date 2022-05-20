Humane Society of Summit County pushes animal rescue mission, 'Bark in the Park' returns to Lock 3 park

AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County’s ‘Bark in the Park’, one of the largest fundraisers benefiting rescue animals, is back in town after what organizers say has been three years of turmoil.

The event kicks off Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, the dog-friendly community event is expected to draw in more than 2,000 people. The festivities include food trucks, beer garden, more than 80 local vendors, mobile adoption center with adoptable animals, demonstrations, live entertainment, raffles and more.

“This is the first time in three years we'll be able to hold the event in person,” said Louise Dilullo, Director of Major Gifts at the Humane Society Summit County.

Dilullo says the organization is determined to continue serving the community’s furry friends as it rescues about 2,500 animals each year. In 2021, 1,648 animals were adopted in addition to 17,828 vet exams and surgeries. However, the county handled 645 animal cruelty cases. Dilullo says it’s why the event's rescue walk is vital.

“We’re expecting to raise $80,000 between our pledge walk and our generous sponsors,” said. “The funds raised through that, through the walk, help support our mission here at the Humane Society of Summit County.”

