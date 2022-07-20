AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker's family and attorneys are holding a press briefing Wednesday morning on what would have been his 26th birthday.

You can watch the briefing live at 10 a.m. in the player below:

According to a press release from attorneys, there will be a "major announcement" regarding Walker's death. Topics they plan to cover are possible collusion between the Fraternal Order of Police and BCI based on statements made by the FOP earlier this week, as well as the need for the Department of Justice to take over the investigation.

The Akron FOP has said officers were aware of previous chases involving Walker, which is why they attempted to pull him over the night of his death.

