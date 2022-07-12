AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council unanimously passed an ordinance declaring Wednesday, July 13, a day of remembrance for Jayland Walker.

In Monday’s city council meeting, council members discussed heartbreak, outrage, and the path forward for the city following his death.

“We as a community are going to have to reckon with the killing of Jayland Walker. We're going to have to figure out how to chart a path together," said councilman Shammas Malik. "Folks are heartbroken. They're increasingly divided. They're frustrated. Some are hopeless that real change will come, and I really, really believe that this time must be different."

Deante Lavender is the lead pastor of The Remedy Church in Akron. He is forging the path for the city to heal and change.

“We have a great mix of a congregation, but the reality is that we are predominately African American,” he said. “It took a toll on the church.”

Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. the church is hosting a unity gathering for the city.

“We want to be here for the city, so anytime something like this strikes our city, to this degree, we are absolutely going to be in the fight with our other faith leaders, with our mayor, with those who are in power so people can feel empowered,” said Lavender.

Lavender said the idea of the gathering started because a national activist called him and said he was traveling to Akron in the wake of Walker’s death. He said the activist got in contact with the Walker family, their attorney, and other local faith leaders.

“I said, ‘Hey, national people are trying to come in but I really feel like we can’t ask someone else to solve our problems,’” said Lavender. “When it comes to tragedy, it can do one of two things, it can either launch togetherness or it can launch turbulent times and the church should be here to launch the togetherness portion.”

The gathering is a chance for people to hear from local faith leaders, activists, and the NAACP. Also in attendance will be elected officials, community members, and even law enforcement officers.

“Have the leaders of so many organizations and having the opportunity to speak to the people and then to allow law enforcement to be there, not with the mindset to do anything else other than listen,” said Lavender.

He’s hopeful it will change hearts and minds and allow change and healing to happen.

“We want to gather people in his name, not to continue to just protest not to just continue to march," he said. "But at some point in time we have to move to solution base and say, ‘What are we going to do as a community so this can’t and won’t happen again?'"

The event is in-person Tuesday at 7pm at 1700 Brittain Road, Akron, Ohio 44310. It will also be live streamed, here.

