AKRON, Ohio — ABC News reporter Lindsey Davis sat down with Jayland Walker's mother, Pamela Walker, for the first interview since her son was shot to death by police in Akron four weeks ago.

Pamela Walker said there are no words to describe how she's feeling after her son's loss. She wants to see laws change as well as police's approach to traffic stops to help avoid a tragedy like this one.

Walker learned that her son was dead after police attempted to pull him over for traffic and equipment violations. According to police, he fired a gun during the chase, and a weapon was found inside of his vehicle.

"I was at home, and I got a phone call from a private number," Walker said. "It was a detective on the phone and she was saying that she needed to come by and discuss some things with me.

"All I could do was scream. To tell me that all of these things happened and that my son was deceased. My only son, it was hard to take."

Body camera footage showed him ditch the car and run.

The autopsy report revealed the 25-year-old had 46 gunshot wounds or grazes.

"Jayland was just the most lovable guy," Walker said.

She said her son was a lot like her, quiet and reserved. She doesn't know what to make of the report that he had a gun in his car that night. Walker said he never spoke to her about guns but did have "the talk" about interacting with law enforcement with her son when he was 16 and started driving.

"I said, 'If you're ever pulled over, do what they say. Don't have any backtalk or anything like that. Do what they ask of you. If you move suddenly or anything like that they would be aggressive,'" Walker said.

Walker said it's hard to understand such a strong response from police.

"I can't fathom how you can just stand there and empty out your gun on someone who is running away from you," Walker said.

