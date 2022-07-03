Protesters call for accountability in police shooting death of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — The largest group of demonstrators so far turned out Saturday to protest the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron Police officers.

“It’s a nice day. People want to be at the pool right now, we want to be swimming. We don’t want to be out here, but we’re going to be out here because justice demands balance and equality,” said Hamza Khabir, who was in the crowd of several hundred people marching between Second Baptist Church and the Akron Police Department Saturday.

The group’s signs and chants called for accountability and transparency from the city and the Akron Police Department.

“I grew up with him, wrestled with him. He didn’t deserve this at all,” said Marnell Turner, who identified himself as Jayland Walker’s family member.

The 25-year-old was killed in the early hours of Monday morning after a series of events investigators say unfolded in less than five minutes.

It started when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Walker on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Monday, for what police said was an equipment violation. The car did not stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle. Captain Dave Laughlin said officers did not see the weapon but heard a gunshot or multiple gunshots coming from the car.

Officers chased Walker on Route 8 and I-77, where he exited into the Firestone Park Area, before getting out of the car and running. The vehicle coasted into Firestone Christian Church while Walker ran through a grassy area and into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

Laughlin said Walker’s actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them" and they opened fire.

News 5 viewed the preliminary autopsy report Friday. Photos in the report indicated more than 60 marked ‘defects’ on Walker’s body, which appeared to be gunshot wounds. Documents said he was shot in the face, abdomen, and upper legs and was laying on his back, handcuffed when the medical examiner investigator arrived at the shooting scene. More than 70 additional photos showed bullet fragments from the scene.

Akron Police have not officially confirmed how many shots were fired by officers and how many times Walker was hit.

The report also mentioned a firearm was recovered from Walker’s car.

Walker’s family and their attorneys have described the 25-year-old as a good person.

“Jayland was a sweet young man. He never caused any trouble,” said his aunt Lajuana Walker-Dawkins during a Thursday press conference.

Attorneys said Walker had never committed a crime, beyond a minor traffic infraction.

Akron Public Schools confirmed Walker was a 2015 graduate of the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center, a high school in Akron. YouTube video posted by the school shows Walker winning a wrestling match in the 2014 Bill Dies Tournament.

There have been protests in front of the Akron Police headquarters every day since Wednesday. Throughout the week, businesses and streets were shut down periodically.

On Thursday, the city announced it would cancel its annual Independence weekend event Rib, White and Blue.

In a statement, Mayor Dan Horrigan said, “It’s not the time for a city-led celebration.”

Mayor Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett plan to hold a press conference on Sunday at 1 p.m. to release more details and footage from the incident.

After voters approved a charter amendment in November 2020, Akron now requires the release of body camera footage within seven days of police use of force event that results in death or serious injury. The charter specifies at least three camera angles will be included in the initial release if there were multiple cameras present.

Any and all other footage must be released within 30 days of the incident.

Walker’s family’s attorneys said they were told eight officers are on paid administrative leave for their involvement in the shooting.

Akron Police have turned the investigation over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

