AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old Akron man is accused of stealing two urns containing ashes from his former sister-in-law’s house on Monday.

Jermain Bais went over to the house on Manchester Road in Akron just after midnight, according to an Akron police report. The sister-in-law let him and two other men into the house.

Bais then assaulted the sister-in-law and took two urns containing the ashes of her late husband and mother-in-law, police said. Another man held the sister-in-law and her son at gunpoint.

Bais and the two unknown men then fled the house with the ashes.

Bais was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

