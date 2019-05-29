Menu

Man arrested for stealing remains from former sister-in-law's house

Posted: 12:32 PM, May 29, 2019
Jermain Bais (Source: Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old Akron man is accused of stealing two urns containing ashes from his former sister-in-law’s house on Monday.

Jermain Bais went over to the house on Manchester Road in Akron just after midnight, according to an Akron police report. The sister-in-law let him and two other men into the house.

Bais then assaulted the sister-in-law and took two urns containing the ashes of her late husband and mother-in-law, police said. Another man held the sister-in-law and her son at gunpoint.

Bais and the two unknown men then fled the house with the ashes.

Bais was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

