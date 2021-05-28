Man involved in 4 murders, including 2015 Akron pizza shop murder, gets 4 life sentences, 98 years in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old man found guilty for the murders of four people in three separate incidents was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Shaquille Anderson was found guilty of multiple murder charges stemming from crimes that occurred between Dec. 7, 2015 and June 11, 2016.

On May 1, 2016, police were called to Hartford Avenue for reports of two people shot and killed. Officers found 49-year-old Sonia Freeman and her 28-year-old son Christopher shot to death. Anderson was charged with their deaths and found guilty on the following counts:

Two Counts of Aggravated Murder with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – Special Felonies

Two Counts of Murder with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – Special Felonies

Aggravated Robbery with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – a felony of the 1 st degree

Aggravated Burglary with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – a Felony of the 1 st Degree

Kidnapping with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – a Felony of 1st Degree

On June 11, 2016, police were called to the corner of Crestview Avenue and Orrin Street in Akron where they found 26-year-old Christian Dorsey, who had been shot and killed. Anderson was charged with his death and found guilty on the following counts:

Aggravated Murder with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – a Special Felony

Murder with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – a Special Felony

Aggravated Robbery with Violent Career Criminal, Repeat Violent Predator, and Firearm Specifications – a Felony of the 1st Degree

Anderson was also charged with the murder of 21-year-old Zak Husien while he was working at his family's pizza shop.

On Dec. 7, 2105, Husein was working at Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Avenue in Akron when Anderson, wearing a mask, walked in and demanded money before shooting and killing Husein. He was found guilty on the following counts:

Aggravated Murder with Repeat Violent Offender, Violent Career Criminal, and Gun Specifications – a Special Felony

Murder with Repeat Violent Offender, Violent Career Criminal, and Gun Specifications – a Special Felony

Aggravated Robbery with Repeat Violent Offender, Violent Career Criminal, and Gun Specifications – a felony of the 1 st degree

Having a Weapon Under Disability – a felony of the 3rd degree

Anderson had pleaded no contest to the charges but was found guilty on all charges by Judge Alison McCarty.

For the murders of the Freemans, Anderson was sentenced to two sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole. For the murder of Dorsey, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and for the murder of Husein, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In total, Anderson was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, plus an additional 98 years in prison. He is already serving a 21-year prison sentence for several robberies in 2016. It was while he was in prison that Anderson confessed to shooting Husein.

“Shaquille Anderson is the worst of the worst. His reign of terror impacted several families who will feel the pain of what he did for years. Anderson deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison where he can no longer hurt innocent people,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Thank you to everyone involved in bringing Anderson to justice. Akron and Summit County are safer with this evil person locked up.”

