Man robs Akron Taco Bell, gets shot by employee, police say

The Akron Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day robbery at a Taco Bell where a man shot at an employee only for the worker to return fire.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Day at the Taco Bell on South Arlington Street.

According to the 911 call, a masked man entered the restaurant and approached employees at gunpoint. One of the employees ran and hid in the freezer and called the police.

Authorities say that the robber fired a gun at another employee, but the worker pulled a gun of their own and shot back at the robber, striking him in the chest. The robber then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

A short time later, a 33-year-old man dropped an injured 35-year-old man off at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. Police detained the driver and later charged him with robbery and took him to the Summit County Jail.

The 35-year-old man is still in the hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound. Police said that he would be charged with robbery and could face other charges.

The car used in the robbery was impounded, and police said other evidence was collected.

Police are working to determine if the two men are connected to any other recent robberies in the area.

It's unclear if the employee who was carrying a gun will be reprimanded or if he could face possible charges.