CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home.

Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive man.

He was taken to Akron Children's Hospital where he is undergoing treatment in their burn center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

