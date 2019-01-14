CANTON, Ohio — A man pulled a knife on several Canton police officers after he was stopped for suspicious activity; he was found to have a functional meth lab in a backpack he was carrying.

Van Breedlove was stopped by officers on Arlington Avenue near Tuscarawas Street in Canton at about 5 a.m. on Sunday for walking in the roadway and suspicious activity, according to a police report.

Breedlove fled from officers on foot, then pulled a knife on officers and actively resisted arrest, the report states. He was found to have a functional meth lab and items to assemble in a backpack he was carrying.

The backpack had active chemicals and paraphernalia that when combined create meth, and Breedlove had begun mixing the chemicals to manufacture meth, the report states.

Breedlove was arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs.

