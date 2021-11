CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened Halloween night at 9 p.m. on 30th Street and Market Avenue N.

Kevin Hope, 38, was riding his motorcycle, when he collided with a car, police said.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any information about the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 330-438-4485.