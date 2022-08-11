'Now is not the time for politics,' Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan won't say if he's running for reelection

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron mayoral election is coming up next year, and many are wondering: Will Dan Horrigan run for reelection?

Horrigan has not said what his plans are for the future in regards to the 2023 election. He has released the following statement:

"Now is not the time for politics or personal agendas. Akron is my home. My focus is on having community conversations and receiving public input on how to move Akron forward together."

Horrigan has been the mayor of Akron since 2015.

According to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, many in the community are weighing their options on running for mayor and are waiting for Horrigan's decision.