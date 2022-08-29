Ohio 'ACE Program' offers opportunity, additional untapped funding for kids across Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio — Coloring and painting have become more than a hobby for 12-year-old Makayla and her 11-year-old sister Allison.

To say blending colors and creating art is their passion is an understatement, according to their mom Michelle Houston.

"My girls absolutely love it-- like they was so happy when I told them Art 3 was coming out," said Houston.

Michelle was looking for a way to further develop their skills and give them something to do over the summer, but as a mom of five kids —all 12 years old and underpaying for art camp finding time isn't always easy.

"It is a big job," said Houston.

Thanks to her daughter's school Heritage Christian in Canton and a little heads up from Superintendent Sharla Elton--she discovered "ACE funds" or the Afterschool Child Enrichment program.

"Any family under 300% of poverty which is about $83,000 for a family of four can apply for these funds from kindergarten all the way through high school graduation," said Elton.

ACE funds come directly from the State of Ohio.

Lawmakers earmarked $125 million in COVID relief funds to educate and explore new opportunities for area children.

Each child could get upwards of $500 to participate in after-school activities like music lessons, art classes, school field trips, day camps and even tutoring.

A lot of those funds have gone untapped, according to school officials.

Many families never heard of the initiative.

"These funds are designed to help students, particularly in lower-income families, access activities that help them catch up academically, help them reengage in school," said Colleen Grady, Senior Program Officer for Educational Options and Policy.

Houston is now encouraging all parents to sign up for the funds if they meet the requirements.

She says her daughters are re-energized for the new school year, and she feels this could be instrumental for the growth and development of Ohio kids for years to come.

"They still was able to do something instead of sitting at home, playing games all day, watching tv ... They got out.. They was still learning!" said Houston.

The ACE program is actively accepting applications.

In fact, more funding opened in July.

There are 500 agencies approved for services.

If you want to sign up or see if your child qualifies—click here: Ohio ACE (aceohio.org)

