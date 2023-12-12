Ohio AG and Republic Steel settle air pollution violation dispute

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Republic Steel have come to an agreement regarding air pollution violations the state says the company has been facing.

The mill in Canton, which was idled earlier this year and is being permanently shut down, caused concern for residents due to its emissions.

"The emissions left black dust scattered across homes and neighborhoods, posing an unacceptable and unhealthy nuisance," Yost said. "The required comprehensive cleanup effort combined with this settlement, is a crucial step toward the long-term well-being of northeastern Ohio."

Republic Steel has agreed to pay the city of Canton $300,000 to fund a residential house-cleaning program. Additionally, the company will pay $60,000 to the Ohio EPA for air monitoring.

Should the company not comply with the agreement, it could face a list of penalties.

