Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Ohio AG and Republic Steel settle air pollution violation dispute

Company to pay city of Canton $300k for residential house cleaning program
Republic Steel Canton.jpg
Alexander Thompson | Canton Repository
The Republic Steel mill on 8th Street NE in Canton on June 11, 2021.
Republic Steel Canton.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 11:14:28-05

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Republic Steel have come to an agreement regarding air pollution violations the state says the company has been facing.

The mill in Canton, which was idled earlier this year and is being permanently shut down, caused concern for residents due to its emissions.

"The emissions left black dust scattered across homes and neighborhoods, posing an unacceptable and unhealthy nuisance," Yost said. "The required comprehensive cleanup effort combined with this settlement, is a crucial step toward the long-term well-being of northeastern Ohio."

Republic Steel has agreed to pay the city of Canton $300,000 to fund a residential house-cleaning program. Additionally, the company will pay $60,000 to the Ohio EPA for air monitoring.

Should the company not comply with the agreement, it could face a list of penalties.

CLICK HERE to read the full agreement.

Previous coverage
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.