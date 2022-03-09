Ohio to require dyslexia screenings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A new Ohio law will bring early intervention into schools.

The law will also require districts to phase in special training for teachers so they have a basic understanding of what dyslexia actually is and how structured literacy programs can meet the needs of their students.

"It's a specialty field. It takes the knowledge of that learner and that learner's brain and how we not only identify them from early on, but it's a profile that's unique in its learning style," Dr. Rebecca Tolson said.

The International Dyslexia Association said as much as 20% of the population may have symptoms.