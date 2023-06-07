Parents charged in death of 6-year-old Akron boy

The parents of a 6-year-old boy in Akron have been charged for their alleged role in his death.

Last week, EMS was called to a home in the 700 block of Moraine Avenue for reports of an unresponsive child.

According to police, his parents provided CPR until EMS arrived. He was then transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The parents have been charged with felony child endangerment. They were arrested June 6 and taken to Summit County Jail.

According to an affidavit, the parents "created a substantial risk to the health of the child by violating his duty of care while he was in their custody by exposing him to lethal levels of fentanyl in their house causing his death."

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office said a cause of death is still pending as it awaits toxicology results.

We have chosen not to reveal the names of the parents at this time as we await additional information.