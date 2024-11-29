Police: Man shot, killed by officer in Akron

An Akron police officer has shot and killed a man after an overnight confrontation.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard.

Officers were called to the area for an unrelated report, but while they were there, they heard gunshots and left their vehicle to investigate.

Captain Michael Miller said officers saw a man with a loaded firearm, which is when one of the officers fired shots and struck the man.

"The officers were on an unrelated call and based on preliminary information, they heard gunshots nearby and got out of their vehicle to investigate it, and then shortly after that, the officer discharged his weapon," Miller said.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Miller said a second officer did not fire any shots at the man.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Miller said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case and a separate investigation will be completed by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.