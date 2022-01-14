Police say 2 arrested after crashing stolen vehicle, killing other driver

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating a fatal crash.

Police said they received a call about a stolen vehicle from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NE at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the owner of the vehicle called back to say the vehicle was found on Fourth Street and Lawn Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, they say a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old man did not obey orders and fled the scene at a high rate of scene.

Police said officers in the area responded to a serious crash at Fourth Street and Harrison Avenue Northwest, which was three blocks away from where the suspects initially fled.

Investigators say city cameras captured the suspect drive through a red light and strike the other vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle they crashed into died.

The Canton Police Department tells News 5 it was not pursuing the stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested.

Police said charges are pending.