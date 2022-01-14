Watch
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Police say 2 arrested after crashing stolen vehicle, killing other driver

items.[0].image.alt
File image
Arrest generic
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 19:31:10-05

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating a fatal crash.

Police said they received a call about a stolen vehicle from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NE at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the owner of the vehicle called back to say the vehicle was found on Fourth Street and Lawn Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, they say a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old man did not obey orders and fled the scene at a high rate of scene.

Police said officers in the area responded to a serious crash at Fourth Street and Harrison Avenue Northwest, which was three blocks away from where the suspects initially fled.

Investigators say city cameras captured the suspect drive through a red light and strike the other vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle they crashed into died.

The Canton Police Department tells News 5 it was not pursuing the stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested.

Police said charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?