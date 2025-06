The Stark County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Deputies said that around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, 39-year-old Sean Gates was hit by a white sedan in the 1600 block of Shepler Church Avenue SW in Canton Township.

Gates was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call deputies at 330-451-3937.