Report: Canton Police shoot, kill family's dog in front of children

A Canton Police officer shot and killed a homeowner's dog after responding to a domestic disturbance, according to News 5's media partners, the Canton Repository.

According to police reports, the officer was called to the home Thursday night and asked the family to take the dog inside when the dog went toward the officer.

The homeowner's children were in the driveway at the time and witnessed the shooting.

According to the Canton Rep., the homeowner said the dog, named Bella, walked around inside the house, went into her cage, and finally collapsed at the bottom of the steps.

The homeowner said the officers should have tased or pepper sprayed the dog instead.

