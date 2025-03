Akron police said shots were fired at officers during a traffic stop in front of an elementary school.

Two officers pulled a vehicle over before 4 a.m. when one person inside the vehicle fired at the officers.

The officer then returned fire.

The driver then fled the scene.

Police are searching for a Silver F150 with license plate number PND1016.

Vernon Odom Boulevard was closed at Tyler Street in front of Stewart Primary School.

No injuries have been reported.