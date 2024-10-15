Watch Now
Someone used a forklift to steal an ATM in North Canton

Police are investigating after someone stole an ATM in North Canton.
Police are investigating after someone stole an ATM in North Canton and left a forklift in place.

Police arrived at the Fifth Third Bank on Main Street around 4 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer said everything was gone besides the decorative sheet metal.

The person who stole the ATM left the forklift behind.

No other information was provided.

