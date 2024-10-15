Someone used a forklift to steal an ATM in North Canton

Police are investigating after someone stole an ATM in North Canton and left a forklift in place.

Police arrived at the Fifth Third Bank on Main Street around 4 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer said everything was gone besides the decorative sheet metal.

So it appears someone stole a forklift and used it to take an atm from a 5/3rd bank in North Canton. The entire ATM minus some sheet metal is gone. NCPD are no longer on scene but there really isn't anything left to take...Working on some more details... pic.twitter.com/xG7JucVwTk — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 15, 2024

The person who stole the ATM left the forklift behind.

No other information was provided.