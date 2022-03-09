St. Patrick's Day parade in Akron this Saturday

AKRON, Ohio — Akron will hold a St. Patrick's Day parade this coming weekend.

Line up for the parade starts at 10 a.m. on March 12 in the north lanes of S. Main Street between Bartages and Cedar streets. S. Main Street will be closed starting at 11:50 a.m. until around 1:30 p.m. for the parade.

The parade kicks off at noon at E. Cedar and S. Main streets. The parade will then move north on South Main Street to Bowery Street in Downtown Akron.

"The parade will feature high school and grade school bands, non-profit organizations, businesses, animal groups, floats, and more. The Grand Marshall this year is Mrs. Pat Orlando and Mayor Horrigan will be the guest emcee at the review stand," event organizers said.

Following the event, awards will be given out by the All-American Judges Association at Lock 3. Parking will be available at the O'Neil's Parking Deck.

After the awards ceremony, the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host a celebration at the AOH Clubroom, 2000 Brown St. "The celebration will feature entertainment by Akron’s finest Irish talent and typical Irish fare," organizers said.

