AKRON, Ohio — For the first time in Summit County history, an all-female bench sits in the common pleas general division, according to an article by News 5 media partner Akron Beacon Journal.

In the November election, the previously all-male bench was flipped to an all-female one when Kathryn Michael and Kelly McLaughlin defeated their opponents and took the two open seats on the court, according to the article.

Summit is the only one of eight urban counties with an all-female common pleas bench. Smaller counties with fewer bench seats, including Portage, have seats filled by women, the article said.

The women posed for a photo in the courthouse atrium to commemorate their historic achievement, according to the article.

“It is a moment in history that should be celebrated,” Judge Joy Oldfield said.