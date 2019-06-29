Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Summit County has its first all-female common pleas court bench

Posted: 5:45 PM, Jun 29, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-29 21:45:15Z
items.[0].image.alt
Akron Beacon Journal
The first all-female Summit County Common Pleas Court bench. (Photo courtesy of Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County common pleas bench all-female

AKRON, Ohio — For the first time in Summit County history, an all-female bench sits in the common pleas general division, according to an article by News 5 media partner Akron Beacon Journal.

In the November election, the previously all-male bench was flipped to an all-female one when Kathryn Michael and Kelly McLaughlin defeated their opponents and took the two open seats on the court, according to the article.

Summit is the only one of eight urban counties with an all-female common pleas bench. Smaller counties with fewer bench seats, including Portage, have seats filled by women, the article said.

The women posed for a photo in the courthouse atrium to commemorate their historic achievement, according to the article.

“It is a moment in history that should be celebrated,” Judge Joy Oldfield said.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO SEE THE MOST ORIGINAL REPORTING IN NORTHEAST OHIO