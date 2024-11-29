Police: 15-year-old boy shot, killed by officer in Akron

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a confrontation with Akron police officers late Thursday night, according to Akron Police Captain Michael Miller.

Police initially said the person shot and killed was a man, but investigators have now identified that the person was a 15-year-old boy.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

Officers were sitting in a police cruiser working on a report when they heard gunshots nearby and went to investigate.

Miller said officers came in contact with the teen, who had a loaded firearm, and one of the officers fired shots and struck the teen during the confrontation.

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Miller said the second officer did not fire any shots, and the officers were not injured.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Miller said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case, and the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will complete a separate investigation.

The Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge #7 issued the following statement Friday about the shooting:

"On Thursday, November 28th late in the evening, Members of the FOP Lodge #7 were involved in an officer involved shooting in the area of East Ave. and Vernon Odom Blvd. while on duty. The officers involved were not injured. Facts surround the incident are still be collected. BCI investigators were on scene and will be handling the investigation. Our members are cooperating with the investigation.



FOP#7 will have an updated press release in the near future."

Councilman Eric D. Garrett Sr. also issued a statement about the shooting:

"As we await the results of a thorough investigation, I urge our community to remain patient and allow the process to unfold. Transparency and accountability are key in moments like this, and we must allow the system to work as intended."

Garrett also called for continued de-escalation training for law enforcement.

"Effective de-escalation techniques can save lives and are essential for reducing the likelihood of tragic outcomes in high-stress situations," Garrett said. "We must invest in strategies and training that equip officers to safely manage encounters with individuals who may pose a threat while protecting everyone involved."

'It was pretty alarming'

Trevoris Bell said he was at home with his girlfriend and children Thanksgiving night and noticed several officers in front of Miller South School.

“We actually heard gunshots. It was pretty alarming. It was… kind of like a standoff, but he was lying face down,” Bell said. “The guy was lying face down, and they were telling him to put his hands on the side. Wasn’t no movement. He was completely stiff.”

Bell said situations like this shooting are traumatizing for the community.

“I mean especially you don’t want no child to see that and honestly adults shouldn’t be able to see that,” Bell said. “We got kids around here. They play outside. We actually play football in that yard over there.”

He's waiting for more answers about what exactly happened and knows there will be hard conversations to come surrounding if the officer was justified in their actions.

“Hopefully down the road- just be honest when it comes to the situation,” Bell said of the ongoing investigation.