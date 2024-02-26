'There is a serious public safety concern': Akron plans to demolish former Word Church complex

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced Monday that he wants to tear down the Word Church building complex for safety reasons and will bring legislation to the city council for its emergency demolition.

“There is a serious public safety concern regarding the multiple buildings that make up the former Word Church site,” said Malik. “We’ve seen frequent and increasing break-ins at the site and the condition of the buildings continues to deteriorate. Our Akron Fire officials have concern that if a fire were to break out in one of the buildings, it may not be safe for them to even enter. We cannot put off this demolition. For the safety of our residents, we need to get these buildings taken down.”

The complex, located at 2324 Manchester Road, has been vacant for several years and has been a concern for residents living nearby, according to Ward 9 Councilmember Tina Boyes.

"For years, residents and nearby business owners have shared their concerns regarding this site. It has become increasingly dangerous: not just for those who enter it but also for the community surrounding it. The site has been unsecured for some time, and we frequently see that the boards have been taken down and the buildings are completely open. The safety of the people in and around the area is my number one concern, and for that reason, I am supporting this emergency demolition."

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the vacant buildings have been inhabited by squatters, and looting has been an issue. The Word Church purchased the property from the Akron Baptist Temple in 2018 but then put it up for sale the following year.

Malik's office said the city would work with the Summit County Continuum of Care to help those people experiencing homelessness that use the building as a shelter.

The mayor called the complex one of several blighted building sites across the city he hopes to have torn down for safety reasons. stating in part, "These conditions are unacceptable in any of our neighborhoods. The Word Church site moved to the top of the list due to its rapid deterioration and public safety concerns, but we are triaging our approach to all these buildings and will have more to share with the community in the months and years to come.”

To compensate the complex owner, Malik said the city would "aggressively pursue repayment" for the property's demolition, as well as seek funding through the Ohio Department of Development.

