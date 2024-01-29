Watch Now
Three teens arrested for assaulting officer at McKinley-Glen Oak basketball game

Canton Police
vlcsnap-2024-01-29-16h32m24s138.png
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 29, 2024
Three teens have been arrested for assaulting a police detective who was allegedly punched in the face while trying to break up a fight at the McKinley-Glen Oak basketball game Friday night.

According to Canton police, Detective J'Tahn Hampton was monitoring the concession stands of McKinley's Memorial Field House during half time when a large fight broke out. An officer was attempting to detain a man resisting arrest when Hampton was punched in the face by the man.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing juvenile counts of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. A 19-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Hampton was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

News 5 reached out to the district, but the assistant superintendent was unable to comment as the investigation is still ongoing.

