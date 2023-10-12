'Tis the Season: Ohio tops the nation in consumption of Christmas Ale

AKRON, Ohio — The change in seasons brings a shift in our pallets.

The colder weather means heartier crock pot meals and heavier beers on tap.

News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank stopped by Thirsty Dog Brewery in Akron to take a closer look at seasonal suds, and the huge appetite for them, specifically Christmas Ale.

You don't have to look far to find the origin of the Christmas Ale craze in Northeast Ohio.

"It used to be you know there was Great Lakes Christmas Ale and we thank them because they created this monster of a beer," said John Najeway, Thirsty Dog Brewery.

Quickly following in the footsteps of Ohio's first craft brewery was the team at Thirsty Dog.

"We've been making 12 Dogs at Christmas for over a decade," said Najeway.

Najeway said making spirits bright this time of year is big business.

"It's our number one volume beer and it's our number one seasonal of all the seasonals we do through the year," said Najeway.

Over the years, 12 Dogs Christmas Ale has faced stiffer competition than when it first hit the scene.

“Now you can walk into a grocery store, and you've got a selection of 20, 30, 40 different Christmas Ales," said Najeway.

We wanted to know what sets this Akron produced ale apart from the rest.

"Thirsty Dog's secret is the fresh ingredients," said Najeway.

They include freshly ground whole nutmeg and hand peeled ginger root.

"We're not taking cans of spices and dropping it in," said Najeway.

When it comes to cost of producing this kind of beer, Najeway said it is more expensive than your other year-round brews.

"Absolutely. Cost of goods is crazy," said Najeway.

Najeway said Ohio is the number state in the country when it comes to consuming Christmas Ales.

"There's some breweries on the west coast and Midwest that make Christmas Ales just to ship to Ohio," said Najeway.

As we break down the ABCs of this seasonal favorite, don't forget the ABV, alcohol by volume.

Safe to say many people have been there before with Christmas ales, and need to remember they are more potent than your traditional year-round beer.

"In the market, they're 7 to 9 to 10%. You know, ours comes in at 8.3%," said Najeway.

And just like we've seen in the stores with decorations, the "Christmas Creep" has Thirsty Dog releasing 12 Dogs weeks earlier than it did in years past.

"There's pallets of it being delivered to all the big chains this week," said Najeway.

Over at Fat Heads Brewery in Middleburg Heights, you can find Holly Jolly and Pimp My Sleigh.

Bill Wetmore explained why there is a continued appetite for Christmas-inspired brews.

"People start making those holiday treats, those holiday pies with cinnamon and nutmeg and so the flavors really compliment," said Wetmore.

Fat Heads will produce 15,000 cases and 1,000 kegs of Holly Jolly this year.

"Holly Jolly is far and away our number one seasonal beer," said Wetmore.

Wetmore said sales figures for the region's breweries at the end of the fourth quarter always show what a force these ales are for their bottom-line.

"It's really mind blowing to see how not just how Christmas Ales did well, but they are top ten performers at multiple breweries. It is their biggest beer for those two or three months," said Wetmore.

Now we can't get to the end of a story about Christmas ale without bringing up a pint-sized debate that sparks big emotions on both sides.

What's better? A cinnamon sugar rim or not?

"I want the consumer to enjoy our beer however they like it. I personally do not. I want to taste all the flavors that are in that beer," said Nejeway.