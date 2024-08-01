Train car leaking butane gas in Canton

Watch Now
A potentially hazardous situation is unfolding in Canton.
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Fire Department is investigating a potentially hazardous situation after a butane gas leak was discovered in a train car.

The leak was discovered in a rail car after arriving at the Wheeling Lake Erie Railyard around 1 a.m. a

According to firefighters, the rail car contains 150,425 pounds of butane.

The rail car is isolated and poses no immediate threat to the area.

According to the railyard, the train did not derail.

Firefighters said a perimeter has been placed to ensure that butane does not leave the immediate area.

Crews plan on off loading anything on the train, which could take up to six hours.

Hazmat teams will monitor the situation.

