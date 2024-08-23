'We're celebrating love and equality,' Akron Pride kicks off this weekend

AKRON, Ohio — News 5 remains committed to highlighting the stories of diversity, equity and inclusion in your communities.

While the official national Pride month ended in June, LGBTQIA+ community members in Akron are giving you another reason to celebrate.

They are hosting Akron Pride this weekend.

It's jam-packed with events for the eighth year in a row.

It started with roughly 7,000 people and has grown immensely—with a goal of over 50,000 attendees this year.

The overall event is a major economic driver for local bars, restaurants and businesses throughout the city.

Organizers say their primary mission is to spread love and acceptance.

"We are here to put on a show and show our support for the gay community," Julie Beckert, Co-Chair of Akron Pride Festival/Incoming President CANAPI, said.

Preparations are underway, and the energy is already building along the streets of Downtown Akron.

"Super excited about another fantastic year. Every year it gets better and better... We get more support from the community," Rebecca Callahan, Executive Director of CANAPI, said.

Organizers of Akron Pride 2024 are eager for a repeat site of folks celebrating in the streets.

"Last year—we had upwards of 45,000 people," Callahan said.

Beaming and bright colors, love, and acceptance will be fully displayed in Akron for this year's highly anticipated events.

"It's one day where we can kind of forget the outside world and celebrate diversity and being who we are," Brian Lamoda-Genet, Chair of Pride & Board Member of CANAPI, said.

Finance Chair Phil Montgomery says the city selected a late August date for Pride in an effort to show some love for neighboring Cleveland, Chicago and Columbus' events, which are traditionally hosted in June.

By avoiding direct competition, Akron can also honor the history and legacy of a very special event from a decade ago—all while drawing a bigger crowd.

"We did it in August because we held the International Gay Games, Gay Games 9 were held here in Akron. We have this beautiful statue here to commemorate that in downtown," Montgomery said.

Akron's Pride weekend starts with a 5k on Friday at 6 p.m.

Then Saturday is a full-on festival and grand celebration with dozens of vendors, live performances, music and activities for everyone to enjoy.

"The Equity march starts at 10 a.m. And we lead into the festival," Lamoda-Genet said.

"We bring in national headliners, but it's our local queens and kings that actually are the draw," Montgomery said.

Organizers say visibility is more important than ever.

They hope the celebration allows others to embrace their true selves, all while supporting LGBTQIA Plus-owned businesses and vendors.

"There are people that are just coming out. I mean this is their first time and the comfort of them to be able to come and be themselves," Beckert said.

