Woman accused of being involved in death of 24-year-old Paige Calich held on $1 million bond

Corvette Pope, 25, appeared in court on Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated murder for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of 24-year-old Paige Calich.

Pope pled not guilty to the charges.

She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Watch her arraignment:

Woman accused of alleged involvement in death of Akron mom held on $1 million bond

The shooting

Police were called to an apartment at 14 Socrates Place around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found Calich in a doorway.

24-year-old mother shot, killed in Akron

She had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Multiple family friends and neighbors told News 5 that Calich's two small children were home at the time of the shooting.

The kids were not hurt physically, but Akron Police Captain Michael Miller said the emotional toll is heart-wrenching.

"It's painstakingly horrific and such a loss for her family, for everyone that knew her," Miller said. "To be a mother and a young mother— her life was taken senselessly (and that) has a profound impact on children."

Noelle Jones, who lives in the apartment, was distraught over the deadly shooting. Her kids play with Calich's kids.

"For whoever is responsible for something like this, just know that you took somebody who is a mom, somebody that has kids, somebody that had a future," Jones said.

Investigators believe Calich may have been involved in some sort of altercation Saturday, hours before the shooting.

The specific details of that altercation and whether it led up to the woman's death aren't clear at this time, but it's part of the ongoing probe.

Second suspect

A second suspect, 19-year-old Denzel Pope, has also been identified by police. He's wanted on a charge of aggravated murder, and a warrant has been filed for his arrest. He is not currently in custody, and police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Akron Police Department Denzel Pope is wanted on an aggravated murder charge for the death of 24-year-old Paige Calich

Community mourns

Late Monday evening, the parking lot at Firestone Park Elementary School turned pink to honor Calich during a candlelight vigil.

24-year-old mother shot, killed in Akron

“There was nothing that she wasn’t. She was everything,” said Calich's best friend, Chelsea Jones. “It’s just really, really hard for us right now.”

While Calich is gone, her best friend, Chelsea Jones, said Calich's light will forever shine bright in their hearts.

“They didn’t just take my best friend, but they took the best mother I know,” said Jones.

Now, Jones said she and the rest of Calich's village will keep fighting until justice is served.

“It will never bring her back. But at least her family can sleep at night knowing that this person is held accountable for taking someone so important to everyone,” said Jones.

