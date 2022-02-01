Woman dead, man critically injured after 'domestic-related' shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating a fatal domestic-related shooting.

The shooting happened at 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Edwin Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound and a 39-year-old man nearby with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the woman arrived at the house to get some property. After leaving the home, the man followed her outside, showed a gun and shot her before shooting himself, police said.

The woman was transported to Cleveland Clinic's Akron General Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The man was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

