Woman dies after Akron apartment fire Sunday morning

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire.

The fire happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Douglas Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters said they received a call about smoke coming from an apartment building and that residents were being evacuated.

When crews arrived, they found smoke rising from the roof and second floor of the building.

A woman was discovered dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld at this time until her family has been notified.

One other person was treated at the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is helping the five residents who were displaced by the fire.

