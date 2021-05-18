Woman missing for 4 years from Oklahoma found homeless in Akron, reunited with family in Texas

AKRON, Ohio — A woman missing for four years from Oklahoma was found living in Akron by Summit County Sheriff deputies who recently reunited with family.

The 69-year-old woman had been reported as a missing person from Oklahoma in 2017, according to the news release.

On March 31, an investigator from the Summit County Adult Protective Services and a detective from the sheriff’s office investigated the report and found a Facebook page from Elk City, Oklahoma.

It was determined the 69-year-old woman boarded a plane in 2017 with a friend and traveled to Ohio.

She was separated from her friend at some point and had no way of contacting family members, the sheriff’s office said.

In January 2021, the missing woman ended up homeless at Heaven of Rest where staff connected her with someone that assisted her in getting stable housing.

The missing woman’s family was contacted and they confirmed they had been searching for her since 2017.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Summit County Adult Protective Services reunited with her family in Amarillo, Texas.

