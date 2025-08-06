Akron celebrates significant drop in violent crime in 1st half of the year

The City of Akron celebrated an ongoing drop in violent crime in the first half of this year, according to the Akron Police Department.

The number of robberies, break-ins, felonious assaults and auto thefts is down compared to last year, APD said.

According to Akron Police statistics, there were 12 murders in June this year and June of 2024, which is one less than in 2023.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said the progress is great, but there is still work to be done.

"What I am proud of in Akron is that we are committed to looking at these problems head on and not brushing them under the rug. Focusing on our challenges, not running away from those challenges and then tackling them together," Malik said.

The number of calls for service is also down by almost 28%, according to Akron Police.