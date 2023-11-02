Akron church displays arm bone fragments purportedly from St. Jude the Apostle Thursday

Bone fragments that the Catholic Church says belong to St. Jude, one of the original 12 apostles of Jesus, are on display at St. Sebastian Parish in Akron Thursday as part of a national tour of relics of the “Apostle of the Impossible.”

St. Jude Thaddeus, considered “the Lord’s first cousin,” stood by Jesus in the story of his Crucifixion, and his body was buried in the place of his martyrdom in the first century A.D., but was transferred to Rome during the time of Emperor Constantine, according to a news release from organizers of “Apostle of the Impossible: the Tour of the Relics of St. Jude the Apostle.”

Several centuries ago, St. Jude’s arm was removed from a tomb at St. Peter’s Basilica, and bone fragments were placed in a wood reliquary carved in the shape of an arm imparting a blessing – the same religious antique vessel that it resides within today, tour officials said.

The nationwide tour, running from September to May 2024, marks the first time the holy relic has left Italy and includes stops at Catholic dioceses in Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Texas, Oregon, and California.

Thursday’s stop in Akron is one of seven in Ohio and came about after a phone call from the Diocese of Cleveland, St. Sebastian’s pastor Rev. John A. Valencheck explained to News 5 partner The Akron-Beacon Journal.

“We got a rather thick packet of how to prepare for this,” Valencheck told the ABJ. “Mostly how to deal with crowds and things like that when they come here.”

The arm is in a special vehicle with an entourage of handlers, the Akron outlet reports. There will be official banners and explanatory materials with careful instructions on worship.

The veneration of the relic begins at 1 p.m. at the church, located at 476 Mull Ave. An All Souls Day Mass in the presence of the arm will be celebrated at 7 p.m., and veneration of the relic will continue until 10 p.m.

St. Jude is an immensely popular saint, and, according to Christian beliefs, is the son of Mary of Clopas, the sister of the Virgin Mary.

“Regarded as the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations, the visit provides an opportunity for individuals to experience intimacy with someone who dwells in Heaven and beholds God face-to-face,” stated Father Carlos Martins, CC, a Custos Reliquiarum — ecclesiastically-appointed curate of relics — and director of Treasures of the Church. “It allows devotees to receive his blessing and entrust him with their petitions.”

Learn more about St. Jude and the tour of the relic here.