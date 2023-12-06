Akron church has digital church bell speakers stolen just weeks before Christmas

AKRON, Ohio — The church bells in Akron's Triplett Boulevard neighborhood were silenced just a few weeks before Christmas after thieves scaled the bell tower and roof at the Arlington Church of the Nazarene and stole crucial speaker equipment.

Church Pastor Darrell Frazier told News 5 that the digital bell-ringing system cost the church $8,000 and was the realization of a dream for church members and the neighborhood when the system was installed last year. Pastor Frazier said the daily sound of bells and inspirational hymns quickly became a huge part of the surrounding community.

“Well it’s impacted a lot of people because it can be heard all through the neighborhood, and in this neighborhood it’s just an encouragement to people," Frazier said. “It connects with memories, it connects with spiritual experience, and sometimes it just brightens their day and reminds them that there’s a God who cares about them.”

Arlington Church of the Nazarene board member June Gleason helped to make the installation of the digital bell system a reality, working with the Chime Master company, located in Lancaster, Ohio, which kindly gave the church a large discount on the equipment.

I just couldn't believe that someone would actually climb on the roof and take these speakers. Who would do that?" Gleason said. “We just love to hear the bells, and I thought Christmas is coming.”

Frazier said the large church insurance deductible would make it difficult to replace the speakers before Christmas. Frazier said the church is in the process of installing new outdoor surveillance cameras and is considering enclosing the bell tower to try to stop future thefts.

“We’re more hurt and sad than angry because it made a difference in people’s lives, and it was impacting the community and now it’s gone," Frazier said. “We’re three weeks from Christmas and we’re not going to have Christmas chimes for Christmas and everyone is sad about that."

Capt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department told News 5 that the thieves will face a series of charges when caught.

“You know it may not seem like much to the person that stole this, but it means everything to this faith base organization, this church, and it does mean a lot to this community,” Miller said. "Potential charges are criminal mischief, criminal damaging, you have theft for sure, you also have a felony level theft for anything over $1,000.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. News 5 is committed to following through on this developing story.

Meanwhile, Gleason had one final message for the thieves.

“I wish they’d bring them back, just bring them back so we could have our Christmas music again, our Christmas bells," Gleason said. “I’m really hoping that the people who have these speakers bring them back, or if somebody know who has them, tell us.”