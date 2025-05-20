Akron City Council meeting tense due to frustrations from community, Fraternal Order of Police

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron community is on edge following several use-of-force incidents in addition to the death of Jazmir Tucker, who Akron Police shot and killed nearly six months ago on Thanksgiving night.

'It don't feel right without him': Loved ones of Jazmir Tucker celebrate what would've been his 16th birthday

RELATED: 'It don't feel right without him': Loved ones of Jazmir Tucker celebrate what would've been his 16th birthday

Now, community organizers like Greg Levy told News 5 they want Akron Police to know they aren’t going to accept this behavior.

“I’m from here and I have family here and we deserve to live in peace and dignity,” said Levy.

For Tucker’s family, they said the injustice is a painful reminder, especially since Monday marks Jazmir’s mom’s 40th birthday.

But they said they won’t let their pain silence their voices.

“She has as a mother, we have as a family, as a community have to be without Jazmir to commemorate these holidays,” said one of Jazmir Tucker’s family members.

At the same time, Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police voiced their concerns after city council voted to reject their Independent Fact Finder’s Report for the union’s new labor contract during a special meeting last Friday.

On Facebook, the FOP shared how this could contribute to more resignations and difficulty with recruiting.

However, they said they will continue to advocate for fair wages and benefits for members.

“This mayor’s Safer Together Plan promised adequate police staffing, fair pay, stated he would not defund the police. Yet his actions don’t match these words, and after last Friday, now 11 of you also share some of that responsibility,” said Akron FOP President Brian Lucey.

Council President Margo Sommerville said she voted against it due to costs.

“There are a lot of responsibilities that the city has to manage and deal with on a day-to-day basis and unfortunately the pot of money is not growing. In fact, what we’re seeing is that pot of money is decreasing with everything that is happening around us,” said Sommerville.

Sommerville is hopeful city council and the FOP will find a middle ground.

In the meantime, News 5 will continue to keep you updated on those contract re-negotiations.