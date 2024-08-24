Akron community divided on Mayor's proposed Safety Forces Charter Amendment

AKRON, Ohio — There is ongoing controversy in Akron regarding a proposed amendment to strengthen the hiring process within Akron’s police and fire departments.

“We're not going far, far enough to really identify what the real issues are that are impacting our safety forces as relates to diversity,” said Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville.

The clock is ticking for a coalition of volunteers trying to gain enough signatures on a petition that would consider the Akron Safety Forces Charter Amendment that the mayor said would provide a stronger and more open process for the appointment of safety forces like fire and police.

But Sommerville said not everyone is on board.

“We know we need to change the charter. Let's not rush,” said Sommerville.

Mayor Shammas Malik’s proposed legislation would give the city a broader, more diverse candidate pool for Akron’s Police and Fire leadership positions in addition to expanding eligibility for current internal candidates.

The charter is also considering changes where chiefs of police and fire could serve at-will or for a negotiated contract period to provide more flexibility and increase accountability, which concerns Councilman Brad McKitrick.

“Who wants to come in when there’s no protection?” asked McKitrick.

“This isn't a one-stop fix, but this is one way that we're working to improve public safety to strengthen the hiring process,” said Malik.

Malik said this proposal comes following Akron’s most recent search for the Chief of Police, where the city identified a state law against considering an outside candidate. Only individuals ranked immediately below were eligible to be promoted to Chief and Deputy Chief.

City officials also noticed a similar issue within Akron’s Fire Department. In May, the mayor formed a committee to draft this charter amendment, which they presented in July before Akron City Council members like Councilman Brad McKitrick to consider putting it on this November’s ballot.

“It came out as an adverse report, meaning that committee did not support it, and so it went before council to either accept an adverse report or not accept the adverse report. Then it would have had to go back for a vote, but it did pass as an adverse report by council at seven to four,” said McKitrick, who represents the city’s sixth ward.

This now brings us to today, where Mycheala Holley said she is among many, leading a coalition to collect enough signatures by Monday, Aug. 26, to present again to Akron City Council eventually.

During a phone interview on Friday, she said the group is getting close to their goal.

She also mentioned the amount of community support they have received from more than 100 volunteers and groups like The Freedom Bloc, Akron NAACP and faith leaders.

“Whether we agree on every last issue or not, everybody has something to offer in creating public safety and Akron, so that's the underlying priority,’” said Malik.

Holley said they plan to gather more in-person signatures during Saturday’s pride festival in Akron.