Akron Great Lakes Honda to host food and supply drive for pet rescue

Great Lakes Honda in Akron will host a food and supply drive for the launch of the Maddie’s House Project in support of One Of A Kind Pet Rescue during normal business hours from Sept. 16 to 22.

The dealership's goal is to fill the bed of a Honda Ridgeline with the most needed food and supplies.

Great Lakes Honda says it will match all the donations made throughout the week to the rescue in a monetary gift of up to $5,000.

The following supplies are needed for the house project:



Laundry Soap

Bleach

Dry cat and kitten food

Wet and dry puppy food

Paper towels and toilet paper

Mr Clean Disinfectant

Dishwashing soap

According to the pet rescue, the Maddie's House Project was inspired by a 6-year-old Bernese Mountain dog who two Great Lakes Honda employees adopted from One Of A Kind Pet Rescue.

A custom-made dog house, built and painted by Lisa Kay, was placed in the dealership all year to gather donations for the pet rescue to continue their work.

Great Lakes Honda Great Lakes Honda with custom dog house