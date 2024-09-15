Watch Now
Akron Great Lakes Honda to host food and supply drive for pet rescue

Great Lakes Honda in Akron will host a food and supply drive for the launch of the Maddie’s House Project in support of One Of A Kind Pet Rescue during normal business hours from Sept. 16 to 22.

The dealership's goal is to fill the bed of a Honda Ridgeline with the most needed food and supplies.

Great Lakes Honda says it will match all the donations made throughout the week to the rescue in a monetary gift of up to $5,000.

The following supplies are needed for the house project:

  • Laundry Soap
  • Bleach
  • Dry cat and kitten food
  • Wet and dry puppy food
  • Paper towels and toilet paper
  • Mr Clean Disinfectant
  • Dishwashing soap

According to the pet rescue, the Maddie's House Project was inspired by a 6-year-old Bernese Mountain dog who two Great Lakes Honda employees adopted from One Of A Kind Pet Rescue.

A custom-made dog house, built and painted by Lisa Kay, was placed in the dealership all year to gather donations for the pet rescue to continue their work.

