Akron has demolished 87 vacant eyesores with plans to tear down more

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is on a mission to fight blight.

Since the start of the year, the city has demolished dozens of eyesore properties, and another house is scheduled to meet a wrecking ball on Monday.

Heavy equipment moving into neighborhoods and taking down dilapidated houses has become a common— and in many cases— a welcome sight.

"Akron, as a city, has now taken a position— a more progressive, intentional posture— in getting a lot of these blighted properties torn down," said Eufrancia Lash, the director of neighborhood assistance.

Lash said the demolitions are the result of orders issued by the housing appeals board after owners fail to take care of houses that become neighborhood eyesores and concerns.

"The blight, some of it has affected their property values and the appearance of the block," Lash said.

Grant money from the Ohio Department of Development has picked up much of the cost of the 87 demos that have happened in 2025 so far.

A house on Aqueduct Street is next on the list. It has overgrown bushes and windows knocked out. The backyard is covered with blue tarps, branches and other debris.

"It's just ugly," said De'Aiere Palmer, who lives across the street. "It's just beat up, run down. It's pretty gross."

On Monday, crews will demolish the house. It will be the 88th and final home to be knocked down with funding from the state grant.

It will also bring a sigh of relief to real estate agent Antonio Goodwin, who has been trying to sell a house next door for several months.

"This just one home, that one bad apple can ruin the whole tree," Goodwin said.

Goodwin feels the demolition will be a game-changer that will no longer hold back potential buyers.

"We're listed at $170,000, but if I pay $170,000 for a home, I don't want to come home every day, or come out of my house every day, and look at this," Goodwin said.

Still, others in the neighborhood wish the city could consider other options for the house.

"I just wish the city would do something more than just tear it down. There's a lot of homeless people. There's a lot of people that need homes, especially with moms that have kids that don't have money. It would nice to make is a safe house," said Aaliyah Aguirre.

Lash said safety is another reason the city has been aggressive in taking down the blighted properties.

"People have started to squat in these homes, people going in and out, creating fires," he said.

By the end of the year, the city plans to demolish around 140 properties, which is nearly double the average amount in recent years.

Lash said money from the city budget, between $400,000 and $500,00, will pay for the remaining demos.

"We're determined to take down as many as we an that are allowable and that we have the budget for."