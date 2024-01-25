Akron holds rally in support of transgender youth

AKRON, Ohio — Meet Ares Paige.

He’s a community activist, an outreach recruiter and a transgender man.

“I started with social transition probably when I was about 23. That’s when I took on my male pronouns and started living as a male,” Paige said.

Paige told News 5 he experienced an easy transitional journey, which he says he has his family to thank.

“I was lucky enough to have a mother that I could go and talk to, but a lot of parents don’t understand,” said Paige.

That’s why he’s fearful now that gender-affirming care, such as some mental health services and hormone blockers, will soon be banned from transgender youth in Ohio.

“With that ban, I worry that those kids aren’t going to get the help that they need, and a lot of them are going to end up killing themselves, to be honest. It scares me,” said Paige.

Governor Mike DeWine vetoed the original bill, saying he felt care and treatment for trans youth should be a family and medical decision.

However, the Ohio Senate overrode the governor’s veto with 24 yays and eight nays.

Lawmakers also included a ban on trans youth participating in athletics.

“The evidence and testimony that came to the committees are that the chemical changes that happen also are a problem, said Republican Senate President Matt Huffman of Lima.

While DeWine and doctors report there isn’t any evidence where hormone blockers can cause any harm, Huffman says families shouldn’t make decisions before the child knows who they are.

“Creating legislation to stop us from existing is not going to stop us from existing because we already did, y’all just didn’t understand it,” Paige said.

Paige says he plans to continue advocating like he did at Wednesday night’s Trans Right Rally in Akron, as well as helping people find the care they need.

Meanwhile, others like Danielle Schultz say she, too, will meet people where they are.

“Beginning tomorrow, we will share information with the advocacy groups that are specializing in advocacy, including TransOhio, which has advocacy advice and financial help for people who really need to get out of the state,” said TransJoy Akron facilitator Danielle Schultz.

In the short term, Schultz said TransJoy Akron will have a monthly meet-up this Friday to create a safe space for those who need it.

She also said support, such as mental health resources, housing and medical health, is available at the Bayard Rustin LGBTQ+ Resource Center in Akron.

“Beyond the positive encouragement, and the safe space, there are tangible ways that people are able to receive help right away,” said Schultz.

House bill 68 will now go into effect in 90 days, although the ACLU is evaluating all options — including filing a lawsuit.