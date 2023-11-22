Akron man sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for shooting death of woman at a bar in April

A 29-year-old Akron man was sentenced to prison in connection with the deadly shooting of a 44-year-old woman in April.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce sentenced Aaron Ridenour Tuesday to 20 to 25.5 years in prison, according to the Summit County Prosecutor.

On Oct. 31, Ridenor pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, a first-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony.

According to police, on April 8, Ridenour was at the Height's Bar and Grill in Akron with the victim, Tiffany Ross and another woman when he shot Ross, tossed the gun and fled the scene.

He was later found by police hiding in his truck.