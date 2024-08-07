Akron man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting death of Akron toddler

Phillip Mendoza, 62, was sentenced to nearly two decades for a 2020 shooting in Akron that killed 1-year-old Tyree Halsell Tuesday afternoon, Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolvich announced.

According to prosecutors, Mendoza pleaded guilty to the following charges:



Conspiracy to commit murder with a gun specification – a first-degree felony

Three counts of felonious assault with gun specifications – second-degree felonies

After the plea was accepted, Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Mendoza to up to fifteen years in prison.

In August 2020, several shots were fired at a home in East Akron around South Arlington Street near Interstate 76.

Tyree's grandmother, Wonderous Halsell, was searching for justice for her grandson after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

"We didn't give him a chance to even get up and know what life is all about. He didn't even get to know what life was," she said. "If they don't solve my grandson's murder, I'm not going to rest."

Family of murdered Akron toddler begs for justice

RELATED: Family of murdered Akron toddler begs for justice