Akron Mayor Shammas Malik delivers his first 'State of the City' address

Wednesday evening, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik will give his first ever "State of the City" address, coinciding with his 100th day in office.

Malik will deliver his address at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron.

You can watch Malik's speech around 6 p.m. in the livestream player below:

News 5 livestream event

“I plan to give a progress update on my team’s 100-day plan, highlight some successes, and focus on what’s next for the City of Akron,” Malik said. “This event is really about the people of Akron and it’s important to me that our residents have the opportunity to attend at no cost to them. This will be an evening of community and fellowship and I invite everyone to attend including residents, businesses, non-profits, community partners, and beyond.”

Since stepping into office earlier this year, Malik said safety has been his top priority, and he said this message is clear after Akron City Council unanimously passed a $815 million operating budget on Monday.

Akron passes $815M operating budget, making this a significant investment in public safety

Read more: Akron passes $815M operating budget, making this a significant investment in public safety