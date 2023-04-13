Akron mayoral candidates debate tackling racism, police reform, youth issues

AKRON, Ohio — Seven Democratic Akorn mayoral candidates vying for voter support squared off in a debate Wednesday evening. Many of the questions and talking points were influenced by the deadly police shooting of a young Black man last summer and the nine months of discussion and policy changes since his death.

“We need to figure out how to bring our community together. And I think a new mayor has the power to do that,” said Akron voter John Garofalo, who attended the debate.

Fellow voter Robert Deck added, “We just need change, we need change.”

Wednesday was the second mayoral debate hosted by the Akron Press Club, Ideastream Public Media, Akron Beacon Journal, and the Ohio Debate Commission.

It happened as a special grand jury continues reviewing evidence and testimony in the June 27, 2022 shooting of Jayland Walker. The 25-year-old was shot more than 40 times by Akron Police after a car and foot chase. He was unarmed during the shooting, but police say he fired at officers from his car. A gun was recovered from his vehicle.

This week, the grand jury will decide whether the eight officers involved should face charges.

Walker’s death sparked civil unrest, demands for police reform, and conversations about racial justice and community-police relations in Akron. Many of the debate questions, which were submitted by Akron voters, included similar themes.

The first question of the night asked how they would tackle racism as a public health crisis. Others asked about supporting Akron youth, retaining talent in the city, and improving police relations.

The field of candidates is a mix of seasoned public officials selling their experience to voters and political newcomers advertising their fresh perspectives.

“We all see that the city council can’t seem to get anything done. So I don’t know why you’d want to elect anyone [from] there,” said Joshua Schaffer, a Chapel Hill resident and cell phone store manager who has campaigned on an environmental justice platform.

Current Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville, who is endorsed by outgoing Mayor Dan Horrigan, closed his remarks touting his three-decade career in politics and questioning some of his contenders’ qualifications.

“I’m not afraid to make tough decisions because I’ve been making them all my life,” he said. “You must be prepared and this is not a job for on-the-job training.”

The biggest source of disagreement was a question about how the candidates would improve police-community relations.

Ward 8 City Council Member Shammas Malik pointed to his leadership on Issue 10, a ballot initiative 62% of voters supported to create a permanent police oversight board.

“I have worked since I started on council to push for accountability and push for justice. I’ve led the fight for Issue 10,” he said.

Mark Greer, Horrigan’s former small business program manager, challenged Malik’s claim to success.

“When you set up the review board and you require a supermajority vote for the six spots from council and a simple majority vote for the mayor’s three picks, that’s not tackling the issue; that’s fumbling the issue,” Greer said.

Ward 5 Council Member Tara Mosely was critical of the city’s preparations ahead of the grand jury decision this week, saying downtown barricades and boarded windows sent the wrong message to residents. Wednesday, she doubled down on her calls for equity.

“We have an influx of vacant houses. That’s racism. We have a public safety issue that is in my ward. That’s racism,” she said.

Keith Mills, a school intervention specialist, said diversity, equity and inclusion should begin with investment in the city’s young people.

“Make sure we as a city encourage and promote our youth, make sure they’re a part of us, that they are a valued member, just like you or I,” he said.

Summit County Council Member Jeff Wilhite pointed to fundamentals, like housing and food security, as the foundation for creating progress in Akron. He reiterated the collaboration necessary to tackle the city’s challenges.

“It’s not just the mayor. It’s every one of you in this room and everyone who’s not,” he said. “That’s how we move Akron forward in a positive way.”

The primary election is on May 2. Early voting is already underway. Independent candidates have until May 1 to file their paperwork.

