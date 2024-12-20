Akron pastors host prayer vigil in response to recent violence

AKRON, Ohio — Although it’s been a difficult time in Akron, there are some who said they believe the power of prayer can change and heal this community.

“I believe as we cry out in our distress this evening that we serve a God that will hear us and that will move on our behalf,” said Pastor Daren Brake of The House of the Lord.

In response to the pain that Akron Police Chaplain Michael Murphy said Akron has faced in recent weeks and this past year, he told News 5 he felt called to host a Prayer Vigil at The House of the Lord on Thursday.

“We would make a mistake of counting the church out when it comes to solving the problems we face here in Akron,” said Akron Police Chaplain Michael Murphy.

So far this year, Murphy said November has been the deadliest month in Akron.

While he said the violence is concerning, he remains hopeful.

“We have a biblical precedent when the people of God cry out to God, he hears us and so sometimes things seem to be delayed but God is always at work,” said Murphy.

Even guests like Bertram Griggs said they’re optimistic.

“Seeing all the representatives from different parts of the city and different people here, it’s amazing, and I think you get unity like this, things move forward,” said Griggs.

During the prayer vigil, local pastors prayed against all types of violence, including gun violence, as well as praying for the community, city government officials and first responders.

They all said they’re hopeful this will be the first step towards healing.

“With all the division lately, you don’t know if people would still come out, especially on a Thursday night, but we had a nice amount of people out and I believe that God was with us,” said Murphy.

Local pastors are hopeful people walked away from Thursday’s vigil filled with hope.